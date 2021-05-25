S. Korea Plans to Push for 3-Way Summit with US, Japan at G7 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun said no official trilateral summit among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan has been scheduled on the sidelines of the Group of Seven(G7) summit this week, but Seoul is open to and will actively seek it.Choi made the remark in a meeting with reporters upon arrival in the U.S. on Tuesday on his way to meet his counterpart Wendy Sherman to discuss a follow-up to the South Korea-U.S. summit last month.Choi said “there can be many possibilities” for meetings among the leaders participating in the G7 summit to be held in Cornwall, England, from Friday to Sunday, referring to the White House’s recent statements on the matter.U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that no trilateral meeting has been scheduled, but he noted a possibility "for virtually anything," citing the small space of the venue.The G7 consists of the U.S., Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Japan. South Korea, along with India, Australia and South Africa, has been invited to this year's summit as a guest.