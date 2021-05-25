Delivery Workers Plan to Strike from Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized delivery workers plan to go on strike from Wednesday to protest the delayed implementation of a trilateral agreement with the government and logistics companies.The Parcel Delivery Workers' Solidarity Union said on Tuesday that around two-thousand-100 members who have the right to strike, accounting for around a third of its membership, will begin an indefinite walkout.The other members who have no right to strike will continue with delaying the start of their workday by two hours, according to the union.Under an agreement reached in January, major logistics firms promised to provide additional workers to sort parcels following the death of 16 delivery workers last year due to overwork.A follow-up meeting was held earlier on Tuesday to discuss the detailed implementation, but the participants failed to reach an agreement partly due to the absence of the association of delivery service branches.The labor union, however, attributed the failure to what it called the logistics companies’ insistent demand to postpone the implementation by a year.