Bloomberg: Iraq Discussing Nuke Reactor Construction with S. Korea, Others

Photo : YONHAP News

Bloomberg reported that Iraq is discussing the construction of nuclear reactors to resolve its energy shortages with various countries including South Korea and Russia.Kamal Hussain Latif, chairman of the Iraqi Radioactive Sources Regulatory Authority, said in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday that the authority has discussed cooperation with South Korean and Russian officials.He added that South Korean officials said earlier in the year they wanted to help build the plants and offered a tour of reactors in the United Arab Emirates run by the Korea Electric Power Corporation.Iraq is the Number Two oil producer among Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries(OPEC) members, but has suffered from power shortages since the U.S. invasion in 2003.Latif said his country seeks to build eight reactors capable of producing about 11 gigawatts by 2030 with a funding plan estimated at 40 billion U.S. dollars in total.