Gov’t to Allow Group Travel among Fully Vaccinated as Early as July

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to allow people who are fully vaccinated to travel overseas in groups from as early as next month.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Wednesday revealed the plan in a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, adding that discussions will proceed with countries that have stable COVID-19 conditions.Kim said that if people are fully vaccinated and test negative upon departure and arrival, they will be able to travel without having to be quarantined.He said the government took into account the local airline and travel industries’ severe losses amid the protracted pandemic and a growing desire among people to travel overseas.The prime minister said the government will launch discussions on the so-called travel bubbles, or safe travel regions, noting the resumption of overseas travel will herald the recovery of daily lives.