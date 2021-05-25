Defense Ministry Raids Air Force's Prosecutors’ Office in Sexual Assault Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry on Wednesday raided the office of the Air Force prosecution as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged sexual assault and suicide of a noncommissioned officer(NCO).The ministry sent investigators to the prosecutors' offices of Air Force headquarters and the 20th Fighter Wing as well as an internal human rights center.The ministry said the raid was conducted to shed light on suspicions that the 20th Fighter Wing’s military prosecutors failed to properly investigate the sexual assault report filed by the deceased.With the raid, the ministry is also trying to determine whether a public defender who initially handled the case neglected his duty and whether personal information about the victim was leaked.The raid comes after searches of the Air Force’s military police unit, the military police of the 20th Fighter Wing and the 15th Special Missions Wing.