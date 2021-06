Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from as early as next month, the government plans to launch quarantine-free air travel between designated cities or countries that have been exemplary in combating COVID-19.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Wednesday that they are seeking to adopt “travel bubbles,” or accords that allow for two-way, quarantine-free travel.The government is aiming to create these travel bubbles with Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Guam and Saipan.The government hopes to allow group trips, from as early as July, to these countries for people who’ve been fully vaccinated.To go on the trips, people will need a certificate proving they have been fully vaccinated and a negative COVID-19 test within three days before departure.