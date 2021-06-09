Minister Apologizes for Air Force NCO’s Death Following Alleged Sexual Assault

Defense Minister Suh Wook issued a public apology regarding the alleged sexual assault of an Air Force noncommissioned officer(NCO) by a colleague that led to her death by apparent suicide last month.
At a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday, Suh apologized for causing the victim's family and the public great concern, adding that he feels a heavy responsibility as defense minister.
Suh then pledged to thoroughly investigate the incident, including allegations that the victim's superiors attempted to persuade her to reach a settlement and conceal the case, and to take stern measures against those found responsible.
The minister also promised to form a joint team of military officials and civilian experts to overhaul existing systems in order to prevent sexual violence and protect human rights.
A master sergeant was charged with forcibly committing an indecent act and inflicting bodily harm after he allegedly groped the NCO in a car on their way back to base in the central city of Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, after a private gathering in March.
The victim, who was transferred to another base after reporting the incident, was found dead at her on-base residence on May 22. The Defense Ministry said the minister was initially informed that the victim's death was linked to an alleged sexual assault on May 25.