Minister Apologizes for Air Force NCO’s Death Following Alleged Sexual Assault

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Suh Wook issued a public apology regarding the alleged sexual assault of an Air Force noncommissioned officer(NCO) by a colleague that led to her death by apparent suicide last month.At a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday, Suh apologized for causing the victim's family and the public great concern, adding that he feels a heavy responsibility as defense minister.Suh then pledged to thoroughly investigate the incident, including allegations that the victim's superiors attempted to persuade her to reach a settlement and conceal the case, and to take stern measures against those found responsible.The minister also promised to form a joint team of military officials and civilian experts to overhaul existing systems in order to prevent sexual violence and protect human rights.A master sergeant was charged with forcibly committing an indecent act and inflicting bodily harm after he allegedly groped the NCO in a car on their way back to base in the central city of Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, after a private gathering in March.The victim, who was transferred to another base after reporting the incident, was found dead at her on-base residence on May 22. The Defense Ministry said the minister was initially informed that the victim's death was linked to an alleged sexual assault on May 25.