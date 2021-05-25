Team Concludes No Undue Influence Found in Ex-Vice Minister Assault Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A police fact-finding team investigating the alleged intervention in the assault of a taxi driver by former Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu last November concluded that there wasn't any undue influence.After investigating 91 people, the team sent the case of an assistant inspector at the Seoul Seocho Police Station that investigated the original assault to the prosecution on charges of special dereliction of duty.The assistant inspector is suspected of failing to seize or obtain black box footage from the taxi and neglecting to report it to superiors. The case was later closed after an internal review.The cases for two others, who were aware that Lee was a potential candidate to head the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) at the time, were sent for further review by a panel involving outside experts.The police plan to conduct internal inspections on the chief of the Seocho Station and two others, who are accused of failing to report the incident to the higher-ups.Meanwhile, Lee faces charges of instigating destruction of evidence and the taxi driver has been charged with destruction of evidence, after Lee was confirmed to have requested that the driver delete the black box footage.