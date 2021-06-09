Gov't to Create 'Travel Bubbles' with Singapore, Taiwan to Save COVID-Hit Tourism

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea plans to introduce what it calls "travel bubbles" with Singapore, Taiwan and a few other destinations where the COVID-19 outbreak has become relatively stable. At a daily quarantine meeting, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum introduced the timetable to allow group tours to and from the areas next month for those that have been fully vaccinated.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said that the creation of "travel bubbles" will signal return to normalcy.At a daily quarantine meeting Wednesday, Kim and officials from various ministries discussed ways to resume group tours to and from countries that are effectively handling the pandemic as early as next month. To travel within the areas, tourists must first get vaccinated.[Sound bite: Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum (Korean-English translation)]"International travel restrictions amid a protracted pandemic has dealt a heavy blow on airliners and the travel industry. Still, more and more South Koreans are hoping that trips overseas will resume. As such, the government plans to allow group travel for those who have completed their full vaccination regimen to countries that have a stable handle on the outbreak starting from July."This comes as the ministries of transport and tourism said talks are under way with Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the U.S. territories of Guam and Saipan to set up exclusive travel corridors safe from the pandemic.[Sound bite: Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum (Korean-English translation)]"Those who tested negative at departure and arrival will be able to travel forgoing the mandated quarantine. Foreign travel will be a signal for our return to normalcy."Upon arrival at their destinations, travelers will be required to hand in documents certifying that they have been fully vaccinated, and they must test negative for COVID-19 within three days prior to departure.Only group tours will be permitted and travel will be restricted to direct flights in the beginning to better manage quarantine protocols.Travel agencies seeking to attract foreign tourists require prior government approval, and must submit particulars such as the size of their tours, a detailed itinerary and designate a quarantine manager.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.