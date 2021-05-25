Delivery Workers Launch Strike to Protest Delay in Hiring More Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized delivery workers launched a strike on Wednesday to protest the delay in a trilateral agreement with the government and logistics companies to hire extra workers to sort parcels.According to the Parcel Delivery Workers' Solidarity Union, some two-thousand-100 members who have the right to strike, accounting for about a third of the total, began their indefinite walkout.The remaining members who have no right to strike have been delaying the start of their workday by two hours since Monday.This comes after about 92 percent of five-thousand-310 union members voted in favor of the strike.Under an agreement reached in January, major logistics firms promised to provide additional workers to sort parcels following the death of 16 delivery workers last year due to exhaustion.A follow-up meeting was held earlier on Tuesday to discuss follow-up measures, but logistics companies reportedly demanded that the agreement be deferred by one year.The government reportedly proposed phasing in new hires.The three parties plan to meet again next Tuesday and Wednesday.