Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Delivery Workers Launch Strike to Protest Delay in Hiring More Workers

Write: 2021-06-09 13:50:38Update: 2021-06-09 16:59:24

Delivery Workers Launch Strike to Protest Delay in Hiring More Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized delivery workers launched a strike on Wednesday to protest the delay in a trilateral agreement with the government and logistics companies to hire extra workers to sort parcels.

According to the Parcel Delivery Workers' Solidarity Union, some two-thousand-100 members who have the right to strike, accounting for about a third of the total, began their indefinite walkout.

The remaining members who have no right to strike have been delaying the start of their workday by two hours since Monday. 

This comes after about 92 percent of five-thousand-310 union members voted in favor of the strike. 

Under an agreement reached in January, major logistics firms promised to provide additional workers to sort parcels following the death of 16 delivery workers last year due to exhaustion. 

A follow-up meeting was held earlier on Tuesday to discuss follow-up measures, but logistics companies reportedly demanded that the agreement be deferred by one year.

The government reportedly proposed phasing in new hires.

The three parties plan to meet again next Tuesday and Wednesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >