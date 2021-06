Photo : YONHAP News

As South Korea's COVID-19 vaccinations are picking up speed, more than nine-point-two million people have received at least one shot of the vaccine.According to authorities on Wednesday, that is 17-point-nine percent of the population. Six-point-31 million people were administered the AstraZeneca vaccine, while two-point-89 million received the Pfizer shot.Two-point-33 million people, or four-point-five percent of the population, meanwhile, have completed two rounds of vaccinations.Both AstraZeneca and Pfizer require two rounds of shots, with the recommended term between vaccines for AstraZeneca ranging from eleven to 12 weeks, and about three weeks for Pfizer.Currently, first round AstraZeneca vaccinations are under way for seniors aged between 60 and 64, and Pfizer vaccinations for military personnel aged under 30.