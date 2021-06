Photo : YONHAP News

The opposition's leading presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl on Wednesday asked the public to wait and see, as he is well aware of their expectations and concerns, and is listening to them.It was the first political statement made by the former prosecutor general, who attended an opening ceremony for Woodang Memorial Hall in Seoul to honor independence activist Lee Hoe-yeong.Asked about joining the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), Yoon avoided a direct response, saying it will become apparent when the time comes.He also declined to comment when asked if he would vye for the presidency, the reasons behind his extended silence and his position on corruption allegations surrounding his wife and mother-in-law.