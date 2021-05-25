Poll: PPP Underdog Leads in Public Support with 48%

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest opinion poll on Wednesday showed young main opposition rookie Lee Jun-seok solidly leading in public approval ratings among candidates in the race for the leadership of the People Power Party's(PPP) ahead of Friday's congress.In a survey by Hangil Research commissioned by Kuki News, an online news portal, Lee garnered over 48 percent of support among one-thousand adults surveyed.Na Kyung-won was in a distant second place with 16-point-nine percent, as Joo Ho-young came in third with just over seven percent. The other two candidates were in the three- to two-percent range, while more than 22 percent of the surveyed said they were not sure or did not respond.The PPP will hold a convention Friday and announce its new leader, tallying up votes from party members which will account for 70 percent, and from ordinary citizens which will make up the remaining 30 percent.The latest poll conducted from Saturday to Monday has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.