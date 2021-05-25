DP Reps. Suspected of Speculation Protest Departure Recommendation

Photo : KBS News

Some of the 12 ruling Democratic Party(DP) representatives suspected by the anti-corruption watchdog of engaging in illegal real estate transactions have protested internal calls for them to voluntarily leave the party.With all denying the allegations, six said they will defect and return when they have been cleared of all charges. Two others are urging the party leadership to withdraw its decision, while another two have only expressed intent to clarify the allegations.One out of two proportional representation lawmakers that were technically expelled from the party is opposed to the move, while the other said she will cooperate with the investigation.DP leader Song Young-gil said although the process is painful, the decision is part of a desperate measure to reform the party.Meanwhile, the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) plans to request that the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) lead a similar review into its lawmakers. The BAI, however, has said that the National Assembly falls outside its scope of authority under relevant laws.