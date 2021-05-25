Pres. Moon to Visit Austria, Spain after G7 Summit in UK

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will travel to Britain, Austria and Spain, starting with the Group of Seven(G7) Summit on Friday in Cornwall.The presidential office announced his schedule on Wednesday, adding that he will spend Sunday to Tuesday in Austria followed by Spain from Tuesday to Thursday.Moon's spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said the president will take part in three extended discussion sessions and talk about Korea's New Deal initiative, as well as meet with leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit.South Korea, along with India, Australia and South Africa, has been invited to attend as a guest country. It is the second invitation after last year’s summit in the U.S. was cancelled amid the pandemic.Moon will then make a state visit to Austria, marking the first trip by a South Korean leader to the country since diplomatic ties were established in 1892. There, he will hold summit talks with President Alexander Van der Bellen.Moon will then travel to Spain on Tuesday for talks with King Felipe the Sixth and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.