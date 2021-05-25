PPP Requests BAI to Inspect All Its Lawmakers over Real Estate Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has requested the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) to conduct an inspection of all its members and their families regarding possible illegal real estate transactions.PPP Deputy Floor Leader Choo Kyung-ho and the Floor Spokespersons Kang Min-kuk and Jun Joo-hyae submitted a letter of request to the BAI on Wednesday afternoon to inspect a total of 102 PPP lawmakers, their spouses and their close relatives.The move came after the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission revealed the result of its inspection on 174 ruling Democratic Party lawmakers and 816 family members and relatives conducted upon the DP’s request in late March to get public's judgment amid criticism against such real estate irregularities by public officials.A total of 12 DP lawmakers were found suspicious of being involved in such illegal transactions, the commission said.The DP has demanded the PPP also have all its members inspected by the anti-corruption watchdog, but the opposition party has refused it, saying the watchdog is led by a former DP lawmaker.PPP Deputy Floor Leader Choo told reporters that his party decided to request such an inspection to the BAI, arguing it is the most trustworthy agency, and denied accusations from the ruling camp that it is a scheme to buy time.Choo also refuted allegations that the BAI does not have the right to investigate lawmakers, saying investigation can be made in case lawmakers voluntarily make a request.Earlier, DP Chair Song Young-gil criticized the PPP’s move to turn to the BAI, saying it is just trying to avoid such inspections, and called on the conservative party to receive the anti-corruption agency’s inspection.