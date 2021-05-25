Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Minister Calls for KTO's Role in Resuming Inter-Korean Tour Project

Write: 2021-06-09 19:23:48Update: 2021-06-09 19:41:50

Minister Calls for KTO's Role in Resuming Inter-Korean Tour Project

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young has called for the Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) to take part in facilitating a resumption of the inter-Korean Mount Geumgang tour program. 

Lee made the request in a meeting with KTO President Ahn Young-bae at the government complex in Seoul on Wednesday, noting the tourism project is a symbol of peace linking the two Koreas. 

The KTO had been involved in the project since 2001 before it was suspended after a South Korean tourist was shot dead near the resort in the North. 

The minister said the Seoul-Washington summit successfully wrapped up, prompting expectation over Seoul’s growing roles and space to maneuver in inter-Korean relations. 

If the North responds to Seoul’s call to re-enage, Lee said, inter-Korean exchanges and the peace process on the peninsula will gain momentum again, emphasizing the importance of the resumption of the tours. 

He urged the company to take an active role by liaising with the ministry regarding the project as well as individual visits to the mountain resort.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >