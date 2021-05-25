Menu Content

Politics

NIS Chief: Two Koreas Made "Meaningful Communication" around S. Korea-US Summit

Write: 2021-06-09 19:35:27Update: 2021-06-09 19:42:48

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s spy chief has reportedly told lawmakers that there was “meaningful communication” recently between South and North Korea. 

Yonhap News on Wednesday said several unidentified participants of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee meeting earlier in the day cited National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won saying that the communication was made around the time of the South Korea-U.S. summit last month. 

There were no detail on the specifics, the date, nor the channel through which the communication took place.

Regarding why Pyongyang has yet to announce its official response to the summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden, Park reportedly said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un likely has assessed and analyzed the summit and Washington’s North Korea policy without an official announcement.  

The NIS chief expected the North will issue an “aggressive assessment" on several issues including missiles and human rights but eventually send a signal that it is willing to talk with the U.S.
