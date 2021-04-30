S. Korea, US Launch Expert Group on Vaccine Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have established an expert group to follow up on the vaccine partnership set up in an agreement reached in their summit last month.The presidential office said Thursday that the inaugural session of the task force was held via video link for an hour from 8 p.m. Wednesday.The top office said that the two sides discussed vaccine production, expansion of raw materials, research and development, and cooperation in fostering human resources.The participants also discussed plans for the future activities of the group and agreed to hold meetings on a regular basis.During the summit at the White House in late May, President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to establish a "comprehensive KORUS Global Vaccine Partnership" to strengthen joint response capabilities for infectious diseases. The leaders also agreed to launch a senior-level expert group to expand the production of COVID-19 vaccines.