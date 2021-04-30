Top Diplomats of S. Korea, China Hold Phone Talks ahead of G7 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held talks on the phone to discuss the relations of their countries and other issues of mutual concern.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, the top diplomats held phone talks for an hour on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and Korean Peninsula issues, as well as regional and global issues.Chung and Wang assessed developments in cooperation programs discussed during their April talks and agreed to continue efforts to further develop bilateral ties, which will mark the 30th anniversary next year.The two sides also reaffirmed the shared goal of the denuclearization and establishment of lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.In addition, they agreed to continue communication to realize a visit to Seoul by Chinese President Xi Jinping as soon as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes.The phone talks come as President Moon Jae-in is set to attend the Group of Seven summit, slated for Friday to Sunday in Britain.