S. Korea Reports 611 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday that 611 new infections were detected throughout the previous day, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 146-thousand-303.Of the new cases, 594 were local transmissions and 17 were from overseas.By region, the greater metro area accounted for almost 70 percent of the total, with Seoul adding 213 cases and Gyeonggi Province 176.Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-979. The fatality rate stands at one-point-35 percent.The number of critically ill patients rose by eight to 154.Meanwhile, according to the country's vaccine task force, nine-point-79 million people, or 19-point-one percent of the population, have received at least one shot of the vaccine as of 12 a.m. Thursday.Two-point-35 million people, or four-point-six percent of the population, have completed two rounds of vaccinations.