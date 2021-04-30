S. Korea Beats Sri Lanka 5-0 in World Cup Qualifier

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Sri Lanka 5-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.South Korea's national football team, led by manager Paulo Bento, won the second-round Asian qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Goyang Stadium in Goyang City, northwest of Seoul.With the landslide win, South Korea remained at the top of Group H.Forward Kim Shin-wook scored the game opener after 15 minutes and Lee Dong-gyeong scored another. Team Korea scored three in the first half, with Kim's penalty.In the second half, Hwang Hee-chan and Jeong Sang-bin had a goal apiece, sealing the victory.With the win, South Korea secured 13 points from four wins and a draw, retaining the top spot in Group H. The nation has effectively locked down the spot and a berth to the next round.South Korea will face Lebanon on Sunday.