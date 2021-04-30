Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Pentagon Official: Bolstering Collective Defense with Allies, Partners Is Priority

Write: 2021-06-10 10:16:49Update: 2021-06-10 15:22:47

Pentagon Official: Bolstering Collective Defense with Allies, Partners Is Priority

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. defense official said it is a priority for the Biden administration to closely cooperate with allies and partners and enhance collective security to counter advancing missile capabilities of potential adversaries. 

Leonor Tomero, deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy, issued the position in her testimony and written statement for a subcommittee hearing of the Armed Forces Committee on Wednesday.

Tomero assessed that North Korea, Iran, Russia and China are continuing to bolster missile capabilities. 

The deputy assistant secretary said that enhancing collective missile defense efforts in cooperation with allies and partners in Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific is one of the areas on which the Pentagon is focusing. 

Tomero said that North Korea continues development and deployment of intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles, adding the North will continue to advance its capabilities to pose a greater threat to South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >