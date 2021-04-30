Ex-Prosecutor Chief's Public Support Rate Hits Record High

Photo : YONHAP News

Public support for former Prosecutor General and leading presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl has hit a record high of over 35 percent.A Realmeter survey on two-thousand-13 adults nationwide released on Thursday showed 35-point-one percent of the polled preferred Yoon to other potential presidential runners.It is a zero-point-seven percentage points higher than his previous record in March and up four-point-six percentage points from the previous survey two weeks earlier.The latest survey was conducted on Monday and Tuesday, before Yoon hinted at his political ambitions on Wednesday, telling reporters that he will decide on whether to run for president when the time comes.Gyeonggi Province Governor and the ruling Democratic Party’s leading candidate Lee Jae-myung came in second as the most favored presidential candidate at 23-point-one percent, which was two-point-four percentage points lower from two weeks earlier.Nine-point-seven percent of those surveyed picked former DP chief Lee Nak-yon, down one-point-four percentage points from two weeks earlier.The survey found that Yoon was ahead of both DP candidates in a two-way hypothetical race with 51-point-two percent of support as opposed to Gyeonggi Governor Lee's 33-point-seven percent, and 52-point-four percent against former DP Chair Lee's 30 percent.The survey was commissioned by online news website OhMyNews and had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of two-point-two percentage points.