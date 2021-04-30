President's Top Security Office Checks Preparations for Moon's Visit to Europe

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office’s National Security Council(NSC) on Thursday convened its standing committee for a final check on the preparations for President Moon Jae-in’s upcoming trips to European countries.President Moon is scheduled to visit the United Kingdom for three days starting Friday to attend the Group of Seven(G7) Summit and hold a series of bilateral meetings with the U.K., Australia and the European Union(EU). Afterwards, he will make a state visit to Austria and Spain.Presided by Director of National Security Suh Hoon, the NSC committee said it would focus its efforts to allow the president's European visit to serve as momentum for Seoul in playing larger role in resolving global issues and expanding its cooperation with other countries on technology, environment and future industries.They also assessed the outcome of the P4G Seoul Summit and expressed its commitment to follow up on relevant measures.