BAI Declines PPP's Inspection Request over Real Estate Transactions

Photo : YONHAP News

The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) said on Thursday that it has no right to investigate lawmakers from the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) regarding possible illegal real estate transactions, declining the party's request.In a statement, the state auditor cited Article 24, Section 3 of the BAI Act, which excludes lawmakers and judges from the purview of its inspection.The agency also dismissed the conservative party’s argument that inspection can be made when lawmakers request it, saying its duty has to be carried out within the bounds of law.The BAI’s response came a day after the PPP turned to the agency to inspect all its 102 lawmakers, their spouses and their close relatives, instead of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission to which the ruling Democratic Party made a similar request in March.The Commission said that its probe found 12 DP lawmakers and their family members allegedly took part in suspicious real estate transactions.