Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ruling Party Lawmaker Tests Positive for COVID-19

Write: 2021-06-11 08:30:41Update: 2021-06-11 10:11:04

Ruling Party Lawmaker Tests Positive for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Ahn Gyu-back of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, prompting concerns about a possible virus outbreak at the National Assembly. 

Ahn is the second sitting legislator to be diagnosed with COVID-19 after Rep. Lee Gae-ho of the same party, who tested positive in April. 

Ahn reportedly said that he came into contact with a local party official, who later tested positive for COVID-19, during an event on Sunday.

Ahn's infection sparked concerns about a possible spread of the virus among politicians and top defense officials.

Ahn attended a forum on Wednesday with former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, a presidential hopeful of the ruling party. He also took part in parliamentary sessions involving Defense Minister Seo Wook and other top military officials that day. 

The ruling party cancelled a meeting of party members set for Friday morning.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >