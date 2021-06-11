IOC Executive Board Votes to Support Brisbane's Bid to Host 2032 Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

The Australian city of Brisbane is one step away from officially being named the host of the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee(IOC) unanimously voted on Thursday to support Brisbane’s bid. It cited, among others, the city’s aim to cover 84 percent of its stadium needs with existing or temporary venues.The final decision will be made when IOC members hold a vote on July 21 in Tokyo, though it is seen as a formality. Brisbane was placed on the fast track to host when it was named the preferred bidder in February under the IOC’s new selection process.The new procedure is meant to ensure more transparency and efficiency by creating the Future Host Commission, which screens potential hosts and recommends a preferred candidate early on in the proceedings.Thursday’s vote in support of Brisbane has essentially knocked all other candidates out of the running, including a joint bid from Seoul and Pyongyang.The 2032 Summer Games would be Australia’s third time hosting, following the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne and more recently, the 2000 Sydney Games.