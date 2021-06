Photo : YONHAP News

Four people affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party(DP) have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the National Assembly to shut down for emergency quarantine on Friday and Saturday.The Assembly's COVID-19 response headquarters said the decision comes amid concerns over additional confirmations.This is the first time this year that parliament has been suspended due to COVID-19 and the third overall following shutdowns in February and August last year.DP leader Song Young-gil, whose aide was previously confirmed, tested negative. DP Rep. Ahn Gyu-back and two of his aides were among those who tested positive.Former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and former DP leader Lee Nak-yon have both been tested as they recently had close contact with Ahn.