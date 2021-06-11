Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Disposable Income to Household Debt Ratio Surged over 200% for First Time in 2020

Write: 2021-06-11 14:26:02Update: 2021-06-11 15:14:25

Disposable Income to Household Debt Ratio Surged over 200% for First Time in 2020

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea's disposable income to household debt ratio surpassed 200 percent for the first time last year amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

The office of minor Justice Party Rep. Jang Hye-young, citing Bank of Korea(BOK) data on Friday, said the disposable income to household debt ratio, which shows households' debt repayment ability, stood at 200-point-seven percent last year.

The ratio, which stood at 152-point-nine percent in 2011, steadily increased, jumping by a decade-high of 12-point-five percentage points between 2019 and 2020.

Jang emphasized that total household debt surged nine-point-two percent on-year in 2020, while income only increased two-point-three percent during the same period.

The minor party lawmaker urged the government not to ease regulations on loans, but offer financial aid through expansionary fiscal policies.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >