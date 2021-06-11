Menu Content

PPP Asks Anti-Corruption Agency to Fairly Inspect Members' Property Dealings

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has requested the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission to inspect its 102 members for possible real estate speculation.

PPP's chief deputy floor leader Choo Kyung-ho and floor spokesperson Jun Joo-hyae visited the watchdog agency Friday morning and delivered the letter of request.

The party reportedly asked for an inspection into property transactions involving all of its lawmakers, their spouses and immediate family members to look for abuse of authority or use of insider information.

Choo asked for a fair and objective inspection, noting the commission's chair and vice chair were both formerly affiliated with the ruling party.

Due to such concerns, the PPP previously made the same request to the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI). However, the BAI turned it down, saying that inspections into lawmakers fall beyond the scope of its mandate. 

This comes after the commission conducted a month-long probe into the real estate dealings of ruling Democratic Party lawmakers and found that 12 were suspected of illegal acts.
