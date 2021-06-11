Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Chair Hopes Lee's Win Will Advance Conservatives, Change Politics as Usual

Write: 2021-06-11 16:32:10Update: 2021-06-12 10:57:21

DP Chair Hopes Lee's Win Will Advance Conservatives, Change Politics as Usual

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party chairman Song Young-gil expressed hope that the election of the main opposition's new young leader will serve to advance the conservatives and bring about change to South Korea's politics.

Through his spokesperson, Song also relayed wishes that Lee Jun-seok's election will open up an era where partisan relations develop beyond ideological wrangling.

The chairman proposed building politics in which rival parties serve the people through self-reflection and reform, rather than pointing to others' wrongdoing and justifying its own blunders.

Song also said he would like to propose a regular channel where rival party leaders can meet and hold discussions. 

Earlier Friday, 36-year-old Lee was elected the People Power Party's new head, becoming the youngest person ever to lead a major political party in South Korea.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >