Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

New Distancing Scheme to Be Implemented from July 5 or Later

Write: 2021-06-11 18:04:09Update: 2021-06-11 23:04:44

New Distancing Scheme to Be Implemented from July 5 or Later

Photo : YONHAP News

An eased social distancing system could kick off as early as July 5. 

The Central Disaster Safety and Countermeasures Headquarters said on Friday that a new scheme will be put in place at some point after July 4 when a three-week extension of current distancing levels announced earlier in the day expires. 

The headquarters explained that in order for the new system to be launched, the government will need to reach its first-shot vaccination goal of 13 million people or more by the end of June while daily COVID-19 cases also need to remain below one-thousand. 

The agency said the details of the new social distancing system will be confirmed following discussions among related government agencies and with regional governments later this month. 

Authorities had earlier outlined the new distancing scheme which replaces the current five-tier system with a four-tier system, minimizing business disruptions on multi-use facilities as well as cafes, restaurants and nightlife establishments.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >