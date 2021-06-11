New Distancing Scheme to Be Implemented from July 5 or Later

Photo : YONHAP News

An eased social distancing system could kick off as early as July 5.The Central Disaster Safety and Countermeasures Headquarters said on Friday that a new scheme will be put in place at some point after July 4 when a three-week extension of current distancing levels announced earlier in the day expires.The headquarters explained that in order for the new system to be launched, the government will need to reach its first-shot vaccination goal of 13 million people or more by the end of June while daily COVID-19 cases also need to remain below one-thousand.The agency said the details of the new social distancing system will be confirmed following discussions among related government agencies and with regional governments later this month.Authorities had earlier outlined the new distancing scheme which replaces the current five-tier system with a four-tier system, minimizing business disruptions on multi-use facilities as well as cafes, restaurants and nightlife establishments.