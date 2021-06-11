Korean Cultural Center in Argentina to Host K-pop Battle

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Cultural Center in Argentina will host a K-pop dance competition virtually on Sunday covering the entire Latin America region.The event, in its 12th edition, will be broadcast live around the world through the center's YouTube and Facebook page.Eleven groups from eight countries have earned a spot in the main competition, after over 220 groups from 14 Central and South American nations competed in the preliminaries.The judging panel includes Argentine actress Soledad Silveyra and other Internet influencers and choreographers who will choose the best K-pop cover dance group in Latin America.National K-pop contest winners from Spain, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina will also perform Korean boy band BTS' songs during the broadcast.The cultural center has timed the event to coincide with the eighth anniversary of BTS' debut. An online K-pop festival will begin an hour prior to the competition with the BTS fan club known as Army.