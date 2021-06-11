N. Korean Leader Urges Alert Posture in Military Commission Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over a Central Military Commission meeting of the ruling Workers' Party and called for a high alert posture against what he called the fast-changing situation on the Korean Peninsula.The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), said Saturday that an extended meeting of the Central Military Commission took place Friday, chaired by Kim.According to state media, Kim said the People's Army must maintain a high alert posture and staunchly carry out ruling party guidelines and policies on building up the army without an inch of deviation.The report said the commission also discussed important tasks to boost combat power and bring about a transition in the overall national defense sector in accordance with revolutionary needs and the fast-changing situation around the peninsula.The timing of the Military Commission meeting suggests that a plenary session of the ruling party's Central Committee is imminent, which the North said would open in early June.Pyongyang is expected to unveil its policy directions on South Korea and the U.S. at the Central Committee meeting.