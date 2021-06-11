S. Korea, US, Japan Air Force Begin Red Flag-Alaska Drill

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States Indo-Pacific Command on Friday announced the commencement of the Red Flag aerial combat training exercise involving the U.S., South Korea and Japan.On its website, the command said the Red Flag-Alaska drill kicked off Thursday after last year's reduced exercise and two cancellations due to the Department of Defense travel restriction and the COVID-19 pandemic.The command said this is the first one with international participants since a U.S.-only exercise was held last August.Continuing through June 25, the drill will mobilize 15-hundred troops and over 100 aircraft including from the South Korean Air Force and Japan's Air Self-Defense Force.Seoul has sent its F-15K fighter jet and transport planes. The inclusion of South Korea's fighter jet in Red Flag-Alaska is a first since 2018.The exercise will provide training in joint offensive counter-air, interdiction and close air support.