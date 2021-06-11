S. Korea, US, Japan Air Force Begin Red Flag-Alaska Drill

The United States Indo-Pacific Command on Friday announced the commencement of the Red Flag aerial combat training exercise involving the U.S., South Korea and Japan.
On its website, the command said the Red Flag-Alaska drill kicked off Thursday after last year's reduced exercise and two cancellations due to the Department of Defense travel restriction and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The command said this is the first one with international participants since a U.S.-only exercise was held last August.
Continuing through June 25, the drill will mobilize 15-hundred troops and over 100 aircraft including from the South Korean Air Force and Japan's Air Self-Defense Force.
Seoul has sent its F-15K fighter jet and transport planes. The inclusion of South Korea's fighter jet in Red Flag-Alaska is a first since 2018.
The exercise will provide training in joint offensive counter-air, interdiction and close air support.