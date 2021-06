Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport will carry out inspections at all demolition sites nationwide following the deadly building collapse in Gwangju.Dismantlement work will be suspended on public projects until field supervisors ensure safety and it is then verified by the agency that placed the order.As for private sector construction sites, the ministry has urged local authorities to check safety concerns through inspections and temporary suspensions.Land Minister Noh Hyeong-ouk issued these orders in a related meeting Saturday and asked officials to provide support to a committee that has been launched to investigate the cause of the Gwangju collapse.