Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 400s on Fewer Tests

Write: 2021-06-13 09:57:38Update: 2021-06-13 11:54:57

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases fell to the 400 level on Sunday after four days.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that 452 new infections were registered throughout Saturday, raising the country's accumulated total to 147-thousand-874.

Of the new cases, 419 are local transmissions and 33 came from overseas.

The daily tally dropped by over 100 from the previous day to fall to the 400s for the first time since Tuesday. However, the drop is mainly attributed to fewer tests conducted over the weekend.

The greater metro area accounts for nearly 80 percent of the domestic cases, including 174 in Seoul and 142 in Gyeonggi Province. Other parts of the nation added 90 cases.

Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-985. The fatality rate stands at one-point-34 percent.

The number of critically ill patients dropped by nine to 146.

Health authorities have extended current social distancing guidelines for three more weeks.
