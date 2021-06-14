Menu Content

Moon, Merkel Agree to Seek Cooperation in Vaccine Supply

Write: 2021-06-13 12:15:41Update: 2021-06-13 13:05:48

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed Saturday to seek cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and in the supply of coronavirus vaccines.

The presidential office said that Moon and Merkel reached the agreement during their one-on-one talks held on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Cornwall, Britain.

In the bilateral summit that lasted for 23 minutes, the two leaders held extensive talks on the G7 summit, COVID-19 responses, and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The top office said that Moon and Merkel agreed to explore ways to cooperate in guaranteeing equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and to expand vaccine production and supply.

Moon reportedly said that it is meaningful that South Korea has an opportunity to discuss major international issues along with Germany and other G7 member states.

Merkel welcomed Moon's participation in the session as a guest and expressed hope for close cooperation in addressing global challenges including the health crisis and climate change.
