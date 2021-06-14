Moon, EU Leaders Discuss COVID-19 Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held talks with the leaders of the European Union (EU) on Saturday to discuss COVID-19 responses, the Korean Peninsula situation, and other global issues.According to the presidential office, Moon met with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the annual Group of Seven (G7) summit in Cornwall, Britain.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said that in the meeting, Moon called for the smooth and equitable supply of coronavirus vaccines for developing countries, stressing the importance of expanding vaccinations.The president reportedly said that Europe, with its advanced vaccine development capabilities, and South Korea, with its superior production capacity, need to join forces to increase vaccine production bases, vowing that Seoul will faithfully play a role of global vaccine hub.The EU leaders congratulated Moon on South Korea successfully hosting a global climate summit, or P4G last month.The two sides also agreed to continue cooperation for the international community's campaign for carbon neutrality.The meeting marked Moon's first in-person talks with the EU leaders who were inaugurated in December 2019. The two sides had a virtual summit in June last year.