Photo : YONHAP News

Middle school students in the greater Seoul area will be allowed to take in-person classes more often from Monday.According to the Education Ministry and local educational offices on Sunday, the cap on in-person attendance will increase from one-third of registered students to two-thirds under the Level Two social distancing guidelines.The revision will enable more students to take part in in-person classes.Education officials also plan to expand in-person attendance rates for all students at vocational high schools under the Level Two guidelines.The move comes as the government is preparing to fully reopen schools for in-person classes from the fall semester.Some schools outside the capital region already resumed full-scale in-person classes.