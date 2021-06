Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reportedly exchanged greetings on Saturday when they met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Britain.According to NHK, Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Naoki Okada told reporters that President Moon approached Suga and briefly exchanged greetings at the summit.Japan's Kyodo News also quoted the Tokyo government as saying that Moon approached and spoke to Suga as the South Korean president and other guests were joining a G7 discussion.Moon's spokesperson Park Kyung-mee earlier confirmed the encounter in a press briefing.It marks the first in-person encounter between the two leaders since Suga took office in September last year, although they had held phone talks and met via video links.