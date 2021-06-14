G7 Welcomes US N. Korea Policy, Calls for Complete Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The Group of Seven(G7) nations on Sunday called for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, while welcoming the commitment of the U.S. to engage with North Korea.In a joint communique adopted at the end of this year's three-day G7 summit in Britain, the countries welcomed the "readiness" of Washington to continue its diplomatic efforts in coordination with all relevant partners towards Pyongyang.The nations also called for the complete denuclearization of the peninsula and demanded the "verifiable and irreversible" abandonment of Pyongyang's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in accordance with all UN Security Council resolutions.The leaders urged all countries to fully implement the sanctions associated with these resolutions.They also called on North Korea to "engage and resume dialogue" with the international community, while demanding that Pyongyang "respect human rights for all" and "resolve the issue of abductions immediately."