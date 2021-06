Photo : YONHAP News

Starting on July 1, some travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 overseas will be exempt from two-week quarantine measures when entering South Korea.The government made the decision on Sunday in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.The exemption will be granted to people who enter the country to visit family, or for the purpose of business, academics or public interest.These travelers will be exempt from the mandatory two-week isolation two weeks after they have received the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or other vaccines.However, entrants from countries with variant COVID-19 cases, such as South Africa and Brazil, will not be subject to the exemption.Exempt travelers still need to be tested before and after arriving in South Korea.