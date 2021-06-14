Survey Finds Support for PPP Rising as New Young Leader Takes Helm

Photo : YONHAP News

A fresh Realmeter survey has found support for the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) is rising, as its approval ratings lead over the ruling Democratic Party(DP) widens by nearly ten percentage points.In its weekly poll that ran Monday through Friday last week covering two-thousand-512 adults nationwide, it found 39-point-one percent said they backed the PPP, up one-point-one percentage points from the week earlier. The figure is close to its record approval rating of 39-point-four percent secured in the first week of April.Approval for the ruling Democratic Party(DP) meanwhile was down half a percentage point at 29-point-two percent.The difference between the rival parties clocked in at nine-point-nine percentage points, outside the margin of error for the 13th straight week.Approval for the PPP saw particular increase among people in their 40s, up four-point-four percentage points at 30-point-seven percent.A Realmeter official credited the PPP's gains to the rising popularity of Lee Jun-seok, who was elected the head of the conservative party at its convention on Friday, as well as expectations that former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl could soon announce a presidential bid.Meanwhile, President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating climbed point-two percentage points to 38-point-five percent; 57-point-six percent disapproved, down point-three percentage points from the previous week.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.