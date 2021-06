Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea wrapped up an undefeated run on Sunday in the second-round of Asian qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Lebanon.South Korea's national football team, led by manager Paulo Bento, won the final Group H qualifying match at Goyang Stadium in Goyang City, northwest of Seoul.The team grabbed the win after Lebanon scored an own goal and captain Son Heung-min scored on a penalty kick.In six matches, South Korea recorded five wins and a draw, securing the top seed in Group H. It will now head on to the third round which will begin in September.