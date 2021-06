Photo : YONHAP News

It has been confirmed that Japan unilaterally canceled an agreed upon meeting with South Korea on the sidelines of the Group of Seven(G7) summit in Britain.According to a Foreign Ministry official on Monday, Seoul and Tokyo had tentatively agreed to hold pull-aside talks between President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.The official said Moon’s bilateral talks with leaders of participating countries at the G7 summit was a significant diplomatic outcome but expressed regret that such talks didn't materialize with Japan, a neighboring nation.The official said South Korea regrets that Tokyo pulled out of the meeting agreed at the working level, citing Seoul’s upcoming annual military exercises near its easternmost islets of Dokdo in the East Sea.