Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military plans to conduct the year's first defensive exercise in waters near the easternmost Dokdo islets on Tuesday.According to a military official on Monday, the Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force will be mobilized for the drill, which is not open to the public.While a training exercise in the second half of last year was scaled down due to weather and COVID-19 pandemic considerations, this year's exercise will be conducted on a scale similar to past years, albeit with some restrictions.The official said the biannual exercise is aimed at countering threats against South Korean territory and people's assets.Japan, which falsely claims ownership over the islets, has repeatedly protested the drills.