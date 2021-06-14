S. Korea Urges N. Korea to Uphold Spirit of June 15 Joint Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has urged North Korea to return to inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation based on the spirit of their joint declaration following the historic 2000 inter-Korean summit.Ahead of the 21st anniversary of the June 15 Joint Declaration, Unification Ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-ju on Monday said Seoul will do its best to advance the peace process through continued enforcement of inter-Korean agreements.Lee then assessed that the June 15 Declaration opened a new era for inter-Korean reconciliation, cooperation and peace efforts, while laying the foundation for the peace process involving the North's denuclearization.Instead of hosting an official government ceremony to mark the anniversary, Unification Minister Lee In-young is scheduled to attend various events led by parliament, municipal governments and the private sector.The ministry will also kickstart a public walking program along the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) on Tuesday, in time for the anniversary.