Eased Distancing at Sports Stadiums, Concert Halls Takes Effect

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With the government's revamped social distancing guidelines set for July expected to be announced this month, eased quarantine at outdoor sports venues and concert halls took effect on Monday, allowing more spectators to attend.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Starting on Monday, more people will be allowed to attend outdoor sporting events and concerts.In Seoul and other regions under Level Two social distancing, up to 30 percent of seats at outdoor sports stadiums can now be filled, which is triple the previously allowed capacity of ten percent.Capacity is lifted from 30 to 50 percent in regions under Level One-point-Five. Quarantine rules, including wearing masks, must still be followed.Popular music concerts, which had been restricted to an audience of 99 or less, will now be able to have up to four-thousand spectators, so long as everyone wears a mask. Eating is prohibited and the distance between seats must be maintained.The government has decided to ease limits on outdoor stadiums and concert halls ahead of its July roll-out of a revamped social distancing system amid the accelerated vaccination program.Authorities, however, further extended social distancing levels and a ban on gatherings of five or more people for three additional weeks, running through July 4.As of 12:00 a.m. Monday, 399 additional people tested positive for COVID-19 in South Korea, raising the cumulative total to 148-thousand-273.Daily new cases have been fluctuating between the 400s and 700s with the virus reproduction rate climbing back to over one. Authorities are cautiously monitoring the situation ahead of the summer holiday season starting next month.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.